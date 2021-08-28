Maxwell is a Incident Support Base for Hurricane Ida

John Autry, logistics management specialist for Federal Emergency Management Agency and a member of the Atlanta Staging Management team, assists a driver back up his truck to ensure no space is wasted at the staging area on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Aug. 28, 2021. As many as 230 trucks are expected to arrive at the Incident Support Base ahead of Hurricane Ida, which is projected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast this weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai)

