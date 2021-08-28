Thomas Thorton, logistics management specialist for Federal Emergency Management Agency and a member of the Atlanta Staging Management team, inspects a truck as it enters the staging area on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Aug 28, 2021. FEMA has established Maxwell AFB as an Incident Support Base to allow for rapid deployment of equipment and personnel to assist with the affects of Hurricane Ida which is predicted to make landfall on the Gulf Coast this weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 17:25 Photo ID: 6808486 VIRIN: 210828-F-KR468-0174 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 3.04 MB Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maxwell is a Incident Support Base for Hurricane Ida [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jennifer Stai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.