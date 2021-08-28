Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maxwell is a Incident Support Base for Hurricane Ida [Image 1 of 4]

    Maxwell is a Incident Support Base for Hurricane Ida

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Thomas Thorton, logistics management specialist for Federal Emergency Management Agency and a member of the Atlanta Staging Management team, verifies paperwork for a driver who transported a 75 foot trailer of meals to the staging site on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Aug. 28, 2021. Maxwell AFB is an Incident Support Base in preparation of Hurricane Ida, which is forecasting life-treating storm surge along the Golf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 17:25
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Maxwell AFB
    ISB
    Air University
    Ida
    Logistics Management Specialist
    Incident Support Base
    Atlanta Staging Management Team

