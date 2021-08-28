Maxwell is a Incident Support Base for Hurricane Ida

Thomas Thorton, logistics management specialist for Federal Emergency Management Agency and a member of the Atlanta Staging Management team, verifies paperwork for a driver who transported a 75 foot trailer of meals to the staging site on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Aug. 28, 2021. Maxwell AFB is an Incident Support Base in preparation of Hurricane Ida, which is forecasting life-treating storm surge along the Golf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai)
