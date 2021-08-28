NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 28, 2021) – Evacuees from Afghanistan wait to board a flight bound for the United States from Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 28, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaila V. Peters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 15:32 Photo ID: 6808447 VIRIN: 210828-N-PJ626-0040 Resolution: 3973x2464 Size: 2.15 MB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Evacuees from Afghanistan depart NAS Sigonella on full flight [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kaila Peters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.