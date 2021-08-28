Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuees from Afghanistan depart NAS Sigonella on full flight [Image 2 of 4]

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaila Peters 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 28, 2021) – Evacuees from Afghanistan board a Boeing 777 bound for the United States from Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 28, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaila V. Peters)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evacuees from Afghanistan depart NAS Sigonella on full flight [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kaila Peters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Evacuees

    Afghanistan

    Operation allies refuge

    EUCOMAfgEvac

    TAGS

    NAS Sigonella
    Evacuees
    Afghanistan
    Operation allies refuge
    EUCOMAfgEvac

