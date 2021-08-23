Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-HAITI EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE 2021   [Image 4 of 5]

    JTF-HAITI EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE 2021  

    HAITI

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Ramon Wright 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Chinook crew and partner aid agency crew members unload emergency medical equipment at a secured location in Haiti, Aug. 23, 2021. Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, at the request of U.S. Southern Command Joint Task Force-Haiti, service members deployed to support relief efforts for the people of Haiti after the nation was hit by the earthquake Aug. 14. (U.S. Army Cpl. Ramon Wright)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    This work, JTF-HAITI EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE 2021   [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Ramon Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    humanitarian
    military
    ARSOUTH
    JTFHAITI-2021

