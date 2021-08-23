JTF-HAITI EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE 2021  

U.S. Army Chinook crew and partner aid agency crew members unload emergency medical equipment at a secured location in Haiti, Aug. 23, 2021. Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, at the request of U.S. Southern Command Joint Task Force-Haiti, service members deployed to support relief efforts for the people of Haiti after the nation was hit by the earthquake Aug. 14. (U.S. Army Cpl. Ramon Wright)
|08.23.2021
|08.27.2021 22:15
|6807821
|210823-A-SE731-0262
|3652x2435
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|HT
|2
|0
