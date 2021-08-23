Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-HAITI EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE 2021   [Image 1 of 5]

    JTF-HAITI EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE 2021  

    HAITI

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Ramon Wright 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Chinook crew and partner aid agency crew members load emergency medical equipment at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 23, 2021. Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, at the request of U.S. Southern Command Joint Task Force-Haiti, service members deployed to support relief efforts for the people of Haiti after the nation was hit by the earthquake Aug. 14. (U.S. Army Cpl. Ramon Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 22:15
    Photo ID: 6807819
    VIRIN: 210823-A-SE731-0076
    Resolution: 5488x3659
    Size: 13.8 MB
    Location: HT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-HAITI EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE 2021   [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Ramon Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-HAITI EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE 2021  
    JTF-HAITI EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE 2021  
    JTF-HAITI EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE 2021  
    JTF-HAITI EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE 2021  
    JTF-HAITI EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE 2021  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    humanitarian
    military
    ARSOUTH
    JTFHAITI-2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT