Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief [Image 20 of 21]

    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Col. Stephen Gventer, Commander of JTF-B, poses for a photo with the Chief executive officer of Hopital Albert Schweitzer at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 22, 2021. Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, at the Request of U.S. Southern Command Joint Task Force Haiti, service members deployed to support relief efforts for the people of Haiti after the nation was hit by the earthquake Aug. 14. (U.S. Army Spc. Dylan Einfalt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 22:12
    Photo ID: 6807806
    VIRIN: 210822-A-PJ708-1403
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Response
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief
    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    SOCSOUTH
    humanitarian
    military
    JTFHAITI2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT