    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief [Image 21 of 21]

    JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    1-228 Bravo Company poses for a group photo at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Aug. 22, 2021. Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, at the Request of U.S. Southern Command Joint Task Force Haiti, service members deployed to support relief efforts for the people of Haiti after the nation was hit by the earthquake Aug. 14. (U.S. Army Spc. Dylan Einfalt)

