JTF-Haiti Disaster Relief

U.S. Coast Guard Members help secure a girl found on a search and rescue operation at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 22, 2021. Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, at the Request of U.S. Southern Command Joint Task Force Haiti, service members deployed to support relief efforts for the people of Haiti after the nation was hit by the earthquake Aug. 14. (U.S. Army Spc. Dylan Einfalt)

