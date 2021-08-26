PACIFIC OCEAN (August 27, 2021) A Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) fires rounds during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 27. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Rolfe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 20:25 Photo ID: 6807754 VIRIN: 210827-N-SH698-1083 Resolution: 4277x2654 Size: 5.77 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Joseph Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.