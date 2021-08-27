PACIFIC OCEAN (August 27, 2021) A UH-1Y Venom, attached to Marine Medium Tilt-rotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), takes off the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 27. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and server as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 20:25 Photo ID: 6807745 VIRIN: 210827-N-KF697-1067 Resolution: 3532x2351 Size: 992.88 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.