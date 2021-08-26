USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 27, 2021) A Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) fires rounds during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 27. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

