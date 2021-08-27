Miami Herald Reporter Jacqueline Charles interviews Joint Task Force - Haiti (JTF-Haiti) Deputy Commander of Operations Col. Steven Gventer and Air Operations Officer Staff Sgt. Alyssa Martin, on JTF-Haiti's role in supporting U.S. Agency for International Development's humanitarian efforts in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Aug.27. JTF-Haiti has airlifted 220,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Haitians affected by the Aug. 14 earthquake. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Clegg)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 21:05
|Photo ID:
|6807751
|VIRIN:
|210827-A-FT904-1072
|Resolution:
|4146x2766
|Size:
|7.48 MB
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Miami Herald interviews members of Joint Task Force - Haiti [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Timothy Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT