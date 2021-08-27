Miami Herald interviews members of Joint Task Force - Haiti

Miami Herald Reporter Jacqueline Charles interviews Joint Task Force - Haiti (JTF-Haiti) Deputy Commander of Operations Col. Steven Gventer and Air Operations Officer Staff Sgt. Alyssa Martin, on JTF-Haiti's role in supporting U.S. Agency for International Development's humanitarian efforts in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Aug.27. JTF-Haiti has airlifted 220,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Haitians affected by the Aug. 14 earthquake. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Clegg)

