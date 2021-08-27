JTF-Haiti airlifts food to Haitians effected by the earthquake

Service members with Joint Task Force-Haiti (JTF-Haiti) and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) load food in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Aug. 27, 2021. JTF-Haiti and USAID have airlifted 220,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Haitians affected by the Aug. 14, 2021 earthquake. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Clegg)

