JTF-Haiti airlifts food to Haitians effected by the earthquake

Service members with Joint Task Force-Haiti (JTF-Haiti) and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) load food in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Aug. 27, 2021. JTF-Haiti and USAID have airlifted 220,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Haitians affected by the Aug. 14, 2021 earthquake. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Clegg)
08.27.2021
08.27.2021
|6807749
|210827-A-FT904-1234
|2564x1455
|920.09 KB
|Location:
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|5
|0
