JTF-Haiti airlifts food to Haitians effected by the earthquake

Service members with Joint Task Force - Haiti (JTF-Haiti) and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) load food onto a MV-22 Osprey in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 27. JTF-Haiti and USAID have airlifted over 220,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Haitians affected by earthquake that occurred Aug. 14. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Clegg)

