Service members with Joint Task Force - Haiti (JTF-Haiti) and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) load food onto a MV-22 Osprey in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 27. JTF-Haiti and USAID have airlifted over 220,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Haitians affected by earthquake that occurred Aug. 14. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Clegg)
This work, JTF-Haiti airlifts food to Haitians effected by the earthquake [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Timothy Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
