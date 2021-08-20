39th Airlift Squadron supports RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Davis Moore, a RED FLAG air transportation liaison assigned to the 354th Operations Group Detachment 1, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, prepares to load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules while U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Vitela, a C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster with the 39th Airlift Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, approaches the aircraft during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 at JBER, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2021. RF-A 21-3 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provide joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large-force employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)

