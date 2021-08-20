39th Airlift Squadron supports RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nolan Brandt, a C-130J Super Hercules instructor loadmaster with the 39th Airlift Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, installs anti-oscillation ties before a training sortie during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2021. RF-A exercises are focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)
|08.20.2021
|08.27.2021 16:55
|6807464
|210820-F-KB004-1235
|7515x5063
|16.61 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|1
|0
