    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th Airlift Squadron supports RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 [Image 4 of 5]

    39th Airlift Squadron supports RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nolan Brandt, a C-130J Super Hercules instructor loadmaster with the 39th Airlift Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, installs anti-oscillation ties before a training sortie during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2021. RF-A exercises are focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 16:55
    Photo ID: 6807464
    VIRIN: 210820-F-KB004-1235
    Resolution: 7515x5063
    Size: 16.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Airlift Squadron supports RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Flag-Alaska
    RedFlag
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    Red Flag-Alaska 21-3

