Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th Airlift Squadron loads C-130J Super with cargo for training sortie [Image 3 of 5]

    39th Airlift Squadron loads C-130J Super with cargo for training sortie

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Davis Moore, a RED FLAG air transportation liaison assigned to the 354th Operations Group Detachment 1, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, operates a loader while U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Harris, a C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster with the 39th Airlift Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, directs him onto the cargo ramp during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 at JBER, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2021. As part of a continuing exercise series, RF-A, and its predecessor COPE THUNDER, have been regularly-scheduled exercises for more than 40 years and are unrelated to any real-world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 16:55
    Photo ID: 6807457
    VIRIN: 210820-F-KB004-1159
    Resolution: 5876x3351
    Size: 10.5 MB
    Location: JBER, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Airlift Squadron loads C-130J Super with cargo for training sortie [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th Airlift Squadron loads C-130J Super with cargo for training sortie
    39th Airlift Squadron loads C-130J Super with cargo for training sortie
    39th Airlift Squadron loads C-130J Super with cargo for training sortie
    39th Airlift Squadron supports RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3
    39th Airlift Squadron supports RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Flag-Alaska
    RedFlag
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    Red Flag-Alaska 21-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT