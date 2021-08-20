39th Airlift Squadron loads C-130J Super with cargo for training sortie

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Davis Moore, a RED FLAG air transportation liaison assigned to the 354th Operations Group Detachment 1, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, operates a loader while U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Harris, a C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster with the 39th Airlift Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, directs him onto the cargo ramp during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 at JBER, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2021. As part of a continuing exercise series, RF-A, and its predecessor COPE THUNDER, have been regularly-scheduled exercises for more than 40 years and are unrelated to any real-world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)

