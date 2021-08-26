CNSP Speaks at SNA Annual Waterfront Symposium

210826-N-SB299-1416

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2021) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers the keynote address at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) annual waterfront symposium at Naval Base San Diego, Aug. 26. Incorporated in 1985, SNA promotes greater coordination and communication among those in the military, business, and academic communities who share a common interest in surface warfare while supporting the activities of the Navy's surface forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

