    CNSP Speaks at SNA Annual Waterfront Symposium [Image 2 of 3]

    CNSP Speaks at SNA Annual Waterfront Symposium

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    210826-N-SB299-1241
    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2021) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers the keynote address at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) annual waterfront symposium at Naval Base San Diego, Aug. 26. Incorporated in 1985, SNA promotes greater coordination and communication among those in the military, business, and academic communities who share a common interest in surface warfare while supporting the activities of the Navy's surface forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

