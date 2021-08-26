GREAT LAKES, Il. (Aug. 26, 2021) Sailors from Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes play cornhole during the Chicago Bears Military Day. Guests were invited to watch a practice and participate in a number of fun activities at Halas Hall, the Bears training facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 12:27
|Photo ID:
|6806834
|VIRIN:
|210826-N-GY005-1018
|Resolution:
|3779x5291
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chicago Bears Host Military Day for Service Members, Veterans [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chicago Bears Host Military Day for Service Members, Veterans
LEAVE A COMMENT