Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chicago Bears Host Military Day for Service Members, Veterans [Image 2 of 6]

    Chicago Bears Host Military Day for Service Members, Veterans

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Aug. 26, 2021) Service members and veterans across various military branches observe the open practice during the Chicago Bears Military Day. Guests were invited to watch a practice and participate in a number of fun activities at Halas Hall, the Bears training facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 12:27
    Photo ID: 6806833
    VIRIN: 210826-N-GY005-1044
    Resolution: 2400x2999
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chicago Bears Host Military Day for Service Members, Veterans [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chicago Bears Host Military Day for Service Members, Veterans
    Chicago Bears Host Military Day for Service Members, Veterans
    Chicago Bears Host Military Day for Service Members, Veterans
    Chicago Bears Host Military Day for Service Members, Veterans
    Chicago Bears Host Military Day for Service Members, Veterans
    Chicago Bears Host Military Day for Service Members, Veterans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chicago Bears Host Military Day for Service Members, Veterans

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    TAGS

    NFL
    Chicago Bears
    Service members
    Great Lakes
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT