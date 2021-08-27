Chicago Bears Host Military Day for Service Members, Veterans

LAKE FOREST, Il. (Aug. 27, 2021) Service members, first responders and veterans from across all branches of the military were invited by the Chicago Bears football team to attend a training day event. Participants enjoyed a variety of activities at this free event at Halas Hall, the Bears’ own training complex.

“We invited over 35 military organizations to come out today,” said Matt Simeone, Director of Community and Alumni Relations for the Bears. “It’s something that’s really important to the organization, important to the McCaskey family. Our founder – George Halas – served in both World War I and II so it’s something to the heart of the organization and important to everybody here.”

Among the invited were several tenant commands aboard Naval Station Great Lakes. Participants enjoyed the family-friendly event complete with activities such as face painting, corn hole, a football toss, obstacle course, and plenty of photo opportunities. The stands were open to view the open practice, seeing the whole team prepare for the upcoming regular season.

“This is awesome,” said Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Steven Mamaligsa, an instructor from Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes. “This is my first time at an event like this. I’m from Guam so we didn’t have anything big like this so I’m really excited. Getting that full-on experience, getting to watch these professionals do their thing.”

The event is one of several opportunities throughout the year that the Bears provides to interact with the community and thank service members and veterans, said Simeone. Jimmy Graham, the Bears Tight End who grew up a military child, runs a veterans-focused foundation and commented on the impact of the event.

“The military is a big part of my life,” said Graham. “I spend most of my off days and most of my free time in the off season flying veterans and thanking them for the sacrifices they’ve given for us to carry on and be able to do the things that we do.

“We all need to take some time and look around and thank those who have sacrificed for us. So I continue to love to do that because I am very grateful for the life I’ve been given, the life I’ve earned, and the life I’ve been able to earn.”

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 12:28 Story ID: 404029 Location: LAKE FOREST, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chicago Bears Host Military Day for Service Members, Veterans, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.