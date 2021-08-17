Cadets experience the nuances of Club Night

U.S. Military Academy Class of 2025 plebes or any upperclassmen who might be interested in trying something new were given the option to explore 137 clubs that West Point has to offer during Club Night Aug. 16-17. (Above and below photos) Clubs range from military, academic, support, hobby, religious and diversity clubs. Each of those clubs are divided into seven categories with a sponsoring agency over each category.

