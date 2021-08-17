Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets experience the nuances of Club Night [Image 1 of 3]

    Cadets experience the nuances of Club Night

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Jorge Garcia 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    U.S. Military Academy Class of 2025 plebes or any upperclassmen who might be interested in trying something new were given the option to explore 137 clubs that West Point has to offer during Club Night Aug. 16-17. (Above and below photos) Clubs range from military, academic, support, hobby, religious and diversity clubs. Each of those clubs are divided into seven categories with a sponsoring agency over each category.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 10:39
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets experience the nuances of Club Night [Image 3 of 3], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Club Night
    USMA Class of 2025

