Whether a cadet wishes to explore the ancient, but never aging game of chest, join the boxing team, weapons team (above) or delve into Women’s Team Handball, cadets were given the opportunity to discover what appealed to them the most during the traditional two-day Club Night event Aug. 16-17.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 10:39 Photo ID: 6806696 VIRIN: 210817-A-BA007-922 Resolution: 1020x680 Size: 823.17 KB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cadets experience the nuances of Club Night [Image 3 of 3], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.