Whether a cadet wishes to explore the ancient, but never aging game of chest, join the boxing team, weapons team (above) or delve into Women’s Team Handball, cadets were given the opportunity to discover what appealed to them the most during the traditional two-day Club Night event Aug. 16-17.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 10:39
|Photo ID:
|6806696
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-BA007-922
|Resolution:
|1020x680
|Size:
|823.17 KB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Cadets experience the nuances of Club Night [Image 3 of 3], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cadets experience the nuances of Club Night
