Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GHWB Lands a MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter [Image 8 of 8]

    GHWB Lands a MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210826-N-SY758-1044 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (Aug. 26, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 lands aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), making it the first aircraft to land on the flight deck since GHWB entered its maintenance period. GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U. S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 00:33
    Photo ID: 6806118
    VIRIN: 210826-N-SY758-1044
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 8.49 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Lands a MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GHWB Conducts Flight Deck Operations
    GHWB Conducts Flight Deck Operations
    GHWB Conducts Flight Deck Operations
    GHWB Undergoes Sea Trials
    GHWB Undergoes Sea Trials
    GHWB Undergoes Sea Trials
    GHWB Undergoes Sea Trials
    GHWB Lands a MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    MH-60S Sea Hawk
    US Navy
    Helicopter Squadron
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT