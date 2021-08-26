GHWB Lands a MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter

210826-N-SY758-1044 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (Aug. 26, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 lands aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), making it the first aircraft to land on the flight deck since GHWB entered its maintenance period. GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U. S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

