GHWB Undergoes Sea Trials

210826-N-LX838-1073 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 26, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Stephen Vaiza, the flight deck leading petty officer assigned to Air Department on the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), from Socorro, New Mexico, signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, the first aircraft to land on the flight deck since GHWB entered its maintenance period. The ship is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Steven Edgar)

