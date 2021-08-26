GHWB Undergoes Sea Trials

210826-N-LX838-1233 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 26, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Freddy Melo, a flight deck petty officer assigned to Air Department on the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), from Tampa, Florida, stands watch on the flight deck aboard GHWB. The ship is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Steven Edgar)

