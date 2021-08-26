GHWB Conducts Flight Deck Operations

210826-N-LX838-1104 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 26, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 lands aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), the first aircraft to land on the flight deck since GHWB entered its maintenance period. The ship is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Steven Edgar)

