    AFTC Civilians [Image 2 of 2]

    AFTC Civilians

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    Air Force Test Center

    John T. Murphy serves as the chief historian for both Air Force Test Center and the 412th Test Wing where he collects, maintains, and preserves the corporate memory through annual historical reports through written documentation, oral interviews, and a variety of media outlets.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 23:46
    Photo ID: 6806062
    VIRIN: 210816-F-CX842-809
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFTC Civilians [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFTC Civilians
    AFTC Civilians

    TAGS

    Civilian
    AFTC

