AFTC Civilians

John T. Murphy serves as the chief historian for both Air Force Test Center and the 412th Test Wing where he collects, maintains, and preserves the corporate memory through annual historical reports through written documentation, oral interviews, and a variety of media outlets.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 23:46
|Photo ID:
|6806062
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-CX842-809
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
