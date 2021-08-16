John T. Murphy serves as the chief historian for both Air Force Test Center and the 412th Test Wing where he collects, maintains, and preserves the corporate memory through annual historical reports through written documentation, oral interviews, and a variety of media outlets.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 23:46 Photo ID: 6806062 VIRIN: 210816-F-CX842-809 Resolution: 1365x2048 Size: 1.25 MB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFTC Civilians [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.