Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFTC Civilians [Image 1 of 2]

    AFTC Civilians

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    Air Force Test Center

    Deborah Ann Letourneau poses for a photo at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 27, 2021. Letourneau serves as the strategic advisor to the Test Center and AFTC/FM leadership providing technical guidance and counsel concerning the application of financial management processes and related matters across the AFTC Enterprise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 23:46
    Photo ID: 6806061
    VIRIN: 210427-F-CX842-537
    Resolution: 4837x6449
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFTC Civilians [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFTC Civilians
    AFTC Civilians

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civilian
    AFTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT