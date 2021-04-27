Deborah Ann Letourneau poses for a photo at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 27, 2021. Letourneau serves as the strategic advisor to the Test Center and AFTC/FM leadership providing technical guidance and counsel concerning the application of financial management processes and related matters across the AFTC Enterprise.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 23:46 Photo ID: 6806061 VIRIN: 210427-F-CX842-537 Resolution: 4837x6449 Size: 7.17 MB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFTC Civilians [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.