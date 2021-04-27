Deborah Ann Letourneau poses for a photo at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 27, 2021. Letourneau serves as the strategic advisor to the Test Center and AFTC/FM leadership providing technical guidance and counsel concerning the application of financial management processes and related matters across the AFTC Enterprise.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 23:46
|Photo ID:
|6806061
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-CX842-537
|Resolution:
|4837x6449
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFTC Civilians [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
