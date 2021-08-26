U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command, and Tim Callahan, the senior regional advisor for Latin America and the Caribbean with U.S. Agency for International Development, discuss community needs and damages in Maniche, Haiti, Aug. 26, 2021. After the earthquake, USAID has been the lead U.S. federal agency for foreign disaster assistance and USSOUTHCOM is supporting relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 22:18
|Photo ID:
|6806017
|VIRIN:
|210826-F-DK798-1002
|Resolution:
|1085x724
|Size:
|170.21 KB
|Location:
|MANICHE, HT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USSOUTHCOM commander, JTF-Haiti commanders visit Haitian communities after supply drops [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USSOUTHCOM commander, JTF-Haiti commanders visit Haitian communities after supply drops
LEAVE A COMMENT