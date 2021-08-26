Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOUTHCOM commander, JTF-Haiti commanders visit Haitian communities after supply drops [Image 4 of 5]

    USSOUTHCOM commander, JTF-Haiti commanders visit Haitian communities after supply drops

    MANICHE, HAITI

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command, and Tim Callahan, the senior regional advisor for Latin America and the Caribbean with U.S. Agency for International Development, discuss community needs and damages in Maniche, Haiti, Aug. 26, 2021. After the earthquake, USAID has been the lead U.S. federal agency for foreign disaster assistance and USSOUTHCOM is supporting relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 22:18
    Location: MANICHE, HT
    This work, USSOUTHCOM commander, JTF-Haiti commanders visit Haitian communities after supply drops [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Marleah Cabano

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    humanitarian
    military
    JTFHAITI-2021

