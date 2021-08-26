USSOUTHCOM commander, JTF-Haiti commanders visit Haitian communities after supply drops

U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command, and Tim Callahan, the senior regional advisor for Latin America and the Caribbean with U.S. Agency for International Development, discuss community needs and damages in Maniche, Haiti, Aug. 26, 2021. After the earthquake, USAID has been the lead U.S. federal agency for foreign disaster assistance and USSOUTHCOM is supporting relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

