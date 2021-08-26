USSOUTHCOM commander, JTF-Haiti commanders visit Haitian communities after supply drops

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) Joint Task Force-Haiti, and U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, prepare to depart Maniche, Haiti, Aug. 26, 2021. At the request of USSOUTHCOM, service members deployed to support relief efforts for the people of Haiti after the nation was hit by the earthquake, Aug.14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

