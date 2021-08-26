U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), and Michele Sisos, Ambassador to the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, discuss community needs in Maniche, Haiti, Aug. 26, 2021. After the earthquake, USSOUTHCOM stood up Joint Task Force-Haiti to coordinate military support under U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, South. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)
USSOUTHCOM commander, JTF-Haiti commanders visit Haitian communities after supply drops
