521 AMOW retrofits hangar into international airport

Food for evacuees rests on a table at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 20, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing food, shelter and restrooms as part of temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

Date Taken: 08.24.2021
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE