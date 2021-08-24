521 AMOW retrofits hangar into international airport

Food for evacuees rests on a table at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 20, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing food, shelter and restrooms as part of temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 16:44
|Photo ID:
|6805764
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-PJ020-1082
|Resolution:
|3291x2190
|Size:
|369.72 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
