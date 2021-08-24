Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    521 AMOW retrofits hangar into international airport [Image 3 of 5]

    521 AMOW retrofits hangar into international airport

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen speak with an evacuee during outbound processing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. In order to process passengers seeking transport to their next destination, 521st Air Mobility Operations Airmen have repurposed their maintenance hangar into a small international airport to build a cohesive system in coordination with the Department of State, Transportation Security Administration and other agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

