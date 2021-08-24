521 AMOW retrofits hangar into international airport

U.S. Air Force Airmen speak with an evacuee during outbound processing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. In order to process passengers seeking transport to their next destination, 521st Air Mobility Operations Airmen have repurposed their maintenance hangar into a small international airport to build a cohesive system in coordination with the Department of State, Transportation Security Administration and other agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

