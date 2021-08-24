U.S. Air Force Airman Logan Landon, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems apprentice, fabricates a cable to power shower systems for evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 20, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing food, shelter and restrooms as well as temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 16:44 Photo ID: 6805762 VIRIN: 210824-F-PJ020-1074 Resolution: 5525x3676 Size: 901.63 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.