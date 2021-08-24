Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Logan Landon, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems apprentice, fabricates a cable to power shower systems for evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 20, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing food, shelter and restrooms as well as temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 16:44
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

