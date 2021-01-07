Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Circle [Image 14 of 16]

    Soldiers Circle

    KEARNY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Soldiers Circle at Arlington Cemetery in Kearny, N.J., July 1, 2021. Also known as Arlington Memorial Park, Soldiers Circle contains more than 750 graves, with approximately 500 belonging to Civil War veterans, including Union Navy Sailor James McIntosh who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions at the Battle of Mobile Bay, Ala., August 5, 1864. Service members from the Spanish American War through the Vietnam War are also buried there. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    VIRIN: 210701-Z-AL508-1034
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Circle [Image 16 of 16], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

