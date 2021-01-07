Soldiers Circle at Arlington Cemetery in Kearny, N.J., July 1, 2021. Also known as Arlington Memorial Park, Soldiers Circle contains more than 750 graves, with approximately 500 belonging to Civil War veterans, including Union Navy Sailor James McIntosh who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions at the Battle of Mobile Bay, Ala., August 5, 1864. Service members from the Spanish American War through the Vietnam War are also buried there. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 15:18 Photo ID: 6805614 VIRIN: 210701-Z-AL508-1029 Resolution: 5389x3593 Size: 7.02 MB Location: KEARNY, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers Circle [Image 16 of 16], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.