Headstone for Medal of Honor recipient Union Navy Captain of the Top James McIntosh at Arlington Cemetery in Kearny, N.J., July 1, 2021. McIntosh was awarded the Medal of Honor during the Civil War for his actions at the Battle of Mobile Bay, Ala., August 5, 1864. Soldiers Circle, also known as Arlington Memorial Park, contains more than 750 graves, with approximately 500 belonging to Civil War veterans. Service members from the Spanish American War through the Vietnam War are also buried there. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

