A member of the Qatari military takes notes during a briefing for Vigilant Guard 2021, held in West Virginia, August 26, 2021. Vigilant Guard is an annual large-scale disaster response exercise sponsored by U.S. Northern Command, in conjunction with the National Guard Bureau, that brings federal, state, and local military personnel, public-safety first responders, and private sector partners together for a multi-day hands-on and simulated training exercise, supporting the development, enhancement, and interoperability of disaster response assets within a joint operations environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 15:23 Photo ID: 6805585 VIRIN: 210826-Z-LQ742-0006 Resolution: 4728x3146 Size: 868.99 KB Location: WV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, State Partnership program tours facilities during Vigilant Guard 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.