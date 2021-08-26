A member of the Qatari military looks at a C-130 engine during a tour of the 130 Airlift Wing’s maintenance facilities during Vigilant Guard 2021, held in West Virginia, August 26, 2021. Vigilant Guard is an annual large-scale disaster response exercise sponsored by U.S. Northern Command, in conjunction with the National Guard Bureau, that brings federal, state, and local military personnel, public-safety first responders, and private sector partners together for a multi-day hands-on and simulated training exercise, supporting the development, enhancement, and interoperability of disaster response assets within a joint operations environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 15:23
|Photo ID:
|6805589
|VIRIN:
|210826-Z-LQ742-0011
|Resolution:
|4803x3196
|Size:
|868.02 KB
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State Partnership program tours facilities during Vigilant Guard 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT