    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    State Partnership program tours facilities during Vigilant Guard 2021 [Image 4 of 6]

    State Partnership program tours facilities during Vigilant Guard 2021

    WV, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    A member of the Qatari military looks at a C-130 engine during a tour of the 130 Airlift Wing’s maintenance facilities during Vigilant Guard 2021, held in West Virginia, August 26, 2021. Vigilant Guard is an annual large-scale disaster response exercise sponsored by U.S. Northern Command, in conjunction with the National Guard Bureau, that brings federal, state, and local military personnel, public-safety first responders, and private sector partners together for a multi-day hands-on and simulated training exercise, supporting the development, enhancement, and interoperability of disaster response assets within a joint operations environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 15:23
    Photo ID: 6805589
    VIRIN: 210826-Z-LQ742-0011
    Location: WV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Partnership program tours facilities during Vigilant Guard 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership program tours facilities during Vigilant Guard 2021
    SPP
    VG2021
    VG2021WV

