Col. Patrick Chard, 130th Airlift Wing vice commander, briefs members of the Peruvian, Qatari, and Oman armed forces during Vigilant Guard 2021, held in West Virginia, August 26, 2021. Vigilant Guard is an annual large-scale disaster response exercise sponsored by U.S. Northern Command, in conjunction with the National Guard Bureau, that brings federal, state, and local military personnel, public-safety first responders, and private sector partners together for a multi-day hands-on and simulated training exercise, supporting the development, enhancement, and interoperability of disaster response assets within a joint operations environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 15:23 Photo ID: 6805591 VIRIN: 210826-Z-LQ742-0030 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 884.09 KB Location: WV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, State Partnership program tours facilities during Vigilant Guard 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.