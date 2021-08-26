OCS 01-22 Drill Competition

210826-N-ZW825-0257 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 26, 2021) Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 01-22 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, execute rifle movements during a drill competition, Aug. 26. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

