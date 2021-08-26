Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCS 01-22 Drill Competition [Image 2 of 5]

    OCS 01-22 Drill Competition

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Byron Linder 

    Naval Service Training Command

    210826-N-ZW825-0153 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 26, 2021) A Marine Corps Drill Instructor inspects Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 01-22 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, during a drill competition, Aug. 26. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

