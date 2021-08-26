210826-N-ZW825-0192 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 26, 2021) A Marine Corps Drill Instructor inspects Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 01-22 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, during a drill competition, Aug. 26. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 13:44 Photo ID: 6805308 VIRIN: 210826-N-ZW825-0192 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 2.32 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OCS 01-22 Drill Competition [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Byron Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.