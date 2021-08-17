Then Brig. Gen. Antonio V. Munera (left), the commanding general for 20th CBRNE Command, recognizes Master Sgt. Tyler W. Lemmons from Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Team 2 for his work with U.S. Army South during Exercise Fused Response. Munera has since been promoted to major general.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 11:59
|Photo ID:
|6805204
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-JQ167-780
|Resolution:
|4617x2771
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Hometown:
|SALINAS, CA, US
|Hometown:
|TEHACHAPI, CA, US
WMD Coordination Team members recognized for Exercise Fused Response
