WMD Coordination Team members recognized for Exercise Fused Response

Then Brig. Gen. Antonio V. Munera (left), the commanding general for 20th CBRNE Command, recognizes Master Sgt. Tyler W. Lemmons from Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Team 2 for his work with U.S. Army South during Exercise Fused Response. Munera has since been promoted to major general.

Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US