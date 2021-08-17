WMD Coordination Team members recognized for Exercise Fused Response

Then Brig. Gen. Antonio V. Munera (left), the commanding general for 20th CBRNE Command, reads a letter from the U.S. Army South commanding general thanking Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert V. Hocog (center) and Master Sgt. Tyler W. Lemmons for their work during Exercise Fused Response. Munera has since been promoted to major general.

