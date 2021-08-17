Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WMD Coordination Team members recognized for Exercise Fused Response [Image 3 of 3]

    WMD Coordination Team members recognized for Exercise Fused Response

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Walter Ham 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Then Brig. Gen. Antonio V. Munera (left), the commanding general for 20th CBRNE Command, reads a letter from the U.S. Army South commanding general thanking Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert V. Hocog (center) and Master Sgt. Tyler W. Lemmons for their work during Exercise Fused Response. Munera has since been promoted to major general.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021
    WMD Coordination Team members recognized for Exercise Fused Response

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Exercise Fused Response
    20th CBRNE Command

